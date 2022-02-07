Tom Holland says Spider-Man: No Way Home was an opportunity for him to 'make amends with Andrew Garfield'

Tom Holland took over Spider-Man's role from Andrew Garfield after latter starred in two films in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland discussed how he never reached out to Garfield to speak to him about taking over the role of the superhero and maintained that he regrets not doing so.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland share some heartwarming scenes along with fellow Spider-Man Tobey Maguire and while fans have been calling it an emotional moment in the film, for Holland the cameo holds an even more special meaning.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland spoke about his one regret of taking over Garfield as Spider-Man. He said, "Something I can look back on now with a little bit of clarity and regret is that I never called him when I took over as Spider-Man. Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would've been heartbroken. So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity."

The Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo also turned out to be special for Andrew who received a moment of redemption as he saved Zendaya's MJ. Following his cameo in the MCU film, fans have been rallying for Andrew to return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Recently, when Holland was asked about the same, the actor stated that Sony has his full support for bringing Garfield back.

