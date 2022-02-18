Tom Holland secretly took up THIS job to learn a skill for his role on Uncharted

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is all set for his next release, the action entertainer, Uncharted. Based on the popular video game by the same name, Holland will be seen essaying the role of Nathan Drake in the film. Speaking about prepping for the role, Holland revealed how he secretly worked as a bartender in London to learn mixology.

During his recent appearance on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, the actor along with co-star Mark Wahlberg spoke about working on Uncharted the skills he picked up for the same. Speaking about the same, Holland revealed how he was required to show his mixology skills in one of the scenes and for the same, the actor even took up a job as a bartender in London.

Revealing how he pulled it off, Tom said, "For me, one of my favourite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go. So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it's a nice little set-piece in the movie."

The action entertainer stars Holland as the famed character of Nathan Drake from the game whereas Wahlberg will be seen playing the role of Sully his mentor. The film will chronicle their adventurous ride as they set off to find the lost treasure from Magellan's expedition. Uncharted is all set to release in theatres on February 18.

