Tom Holland sets record straight on acting break: ‘I’m Eight Months into My Year Off’

Tom Holland is addressing the misconceptions surrounding his decision to take a year-long break from acting after facing criticism for his role in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room. In an interview with Live With Kelly and Mark, Holland clarifies that the break was pre-planned and not a result of the show's unfavorable reviews. Having already spent eight months on his hiatus, Holland opens up about the challenges he faced and expresses gratitude to his supportive fans.

Tom addresses his break

During the interview, Holland corrects the misunderstanding, stating that the negative reception of "The Crowded Room" did not prompt his break. He shares, "So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews. But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixes, playing golf…" He clarifies that the break was planned when filming for the series concluded last year.

Tom shows gratitude for fan support

Despite the show's critical reception, Holland takes a moment to thank his fans and highlight their unwavering support. He expresses his gratitude, saying, "I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show because we’re at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I’m honored and really excited for the rest of the show to come out.”

The challenges of The Crowded Room

Holland reflects on the demanding nature of his role in The Crowded Room and how it pushed him to his limits. He shares that he needed a break at one point and took a trip to Mexico to relax and recharge. Despite the difficulties, he remains optimistic, stating, "I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain."

Holland takes this well-earned sabbatical from acting while The Crowded Room continues to stream on Apple TV+, highlighting the planned nature of his break. After a period of relaxation and recovery, fans eagerly await his return to the big screen. In the mean time, Holland's appreciation for his supporters remains unwavering, and he is still appreciative of the chance to play difficult roles that force him to grow both personally and professionally.

