Tom Holland shares a CRYPTIC message for fans after Spider Man: No Way Home trailer reportedly leaks

While social media went into mayhem after the news of the Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer leak was reported, it seems the studios are still planning to make fans wait a little longer when it comes to releasing the official trailer. Holland taking to his Instagram story, teased "You ain't ready" as a reaction to the recent leak.

In the meantime, netizens have been sharing memes and jokes on Tom Holland's connection to the leak considering his history of unintentionally giving away Marvel spoilers. From speculation about the film's trailer release on Holland's birthday to other key occasions, fans have been eager to get a glimpse of the upcoming MCU film.

Check out Tom Holland's post here:

The excitement surrounding No Way Home has been significantly high mainly because of the film's multiverse angle. With characters from Sony's Marvel films such as Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius and other major characters too being speculated to be a part of the film, Marvel fans have been waiting with bated breaths for this one. With rumours about not only Tobey Maguire but also Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man being a part of the Marvel films, fan theories about the three superhero versions coming face to face have been popular.

Although if Holland's message is to be believed, it seems the official trailer may not be dropping as soon as expected.

