Tom Holland shares an emotional post after Spider-Man: No Way Home's release; Calls it 'life changing'

One of the biggest films of the year, Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home released in theatres on December 16 and the netizens have already declared it the best Spider-Man movie. Taking a moment to celebrate its release, Tom Holland shared an emotional post about the film being a "labour of love" and it being a life changing experience for him.

Sharing photos from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home that showed him posing on the red carpet alongside, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Wong and also a click with director Jon Watts, Holland wrote an emotional note that spoke about what this film's release meant for him.

In the caption, Tom wrote, "I can’t believe we actually did it. Sharing the screen and my life with these incredible people has been nothing short of life changing. This movie is a labour of love a celebrates three generations of cinema. It truly is a dream come true and I’m forever grateful for all the love and support we’ve received over the years. We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Enjoy the movie. P.S. Bring tissues!"

Spider-Man: No Way Home marked Tom Holland's final film in the Homecoming trilogy that began in 2017. The actor has played the role of the superhero for over six years now and appeared in other Avengers films as well. Recently, in an interview, Holland expressed how he would like to take a break for a while and focus on his family and other things. It has been speculated that Holland may return for another Spider-Man trilogy.

