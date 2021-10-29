Tom Holland SHARES a glimpse of method acting from Spider-Man: No Way Home; Jokes 'No CGI in this picture'

Tom Holland took to his Instagram today to give fans a glimpse from Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the picture we can see Doctor Octopus catching Tom Holland. "Absolutely no cgi in this picture. Method acting at its finest," he captioned the post.



However, Dr. Otto Octavius, often known as Doc Ock, is one of Spider-oldest Man's and most ferocious adversaries. In their decades-long enmity, he and the Web Slinger have clashed several times in comic adaptations. Interestingly, the doctor is making a comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Alfred Molina reprising his legendary role. Meanwhile, Molina first appeared as Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2, which featured Tobey Maguire as Spidey in Sam Raimi's 2004 adaptation. Raimi's follow-up Spider-Man film was a standout superhero picture, with reviewers applauding its emotional impact and spectacular effects.

Furthermore, reviewers complimented Molina's depiction of Doc Ock, which went on to be regarded as one of the finest interpretations of a Spider-Man villain on the big screen. Dr. Octavius directs his sentient tentacles to destroy the nuclear reactor threatening New York City at the conclusion of Raimi's film, killing himself in the process. However, based on the teaser for No Way Home, Doc Ock may not be gone forever.

Interestingly, as per Screenrant, CG wasn't only employed to construct Doc Ock's tentacles in No Way Home. As Molina previously acknowledged, de-aging treatments were used on him to remove approximately fifteen years off his look. Molina has already highlighted the acting difficulty of reprising his role as Doc Ock after so many years, admitting that he doesn't move the same way he did when he was younger. But he also argued that it didn't matter since Doc Ock's tentacles performed all the work, so all he had to do was stand there. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home's first trailer became such a huge rage that it also doubled the views of the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which had garnered 135 million views in a 24-hour period.

