Tom Holland shares a message for former co-star Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow’s release; See what he said

Spider-Man actor and MCU alum Tom Holland recently commented on Marvel’s latest release Black Widow! The highly-awaited movie starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow was released just this Friday, and is making waves in theatres just as anticipated.

To wish his former co-star Johansson, Tom took to Instagram on 9th July when the film was released and shared his thoughts. The 24-year-old actor posted a screenshot of Black Widow‘s poster to his Instagram story alongside the caption: “Been waiting ages for this film and it was worth the wait.” He continued, “This film is so awesome!!! So exciting and so funny.”

On the personal front, Tom has been in the headlines all of last week for his recently confirmed romance with his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya. The duo was spotted kissing in a car last week. The two have always been friends but this is the first time they confirmed their relationship by sharing a kiss publicly.

Zendaya recently opened up about Tom. When asked about Spider-Man: No Way Home, the 24-year-old actress teased, "I can't wait for everybody to see Spider-Man when it does come out," before adding, "And you know, we all work so hard and we're all so close from that. I'm excited! We're gonna have a good press tour I think." Interestingly, it was during Spider-Man: Homecoming's press tour, in particular, when fans heavily speculated that the pair was dating due to their comfortable off-screen camaraderie. Hence, Zendaya's "press tour" comment will surely raise some eyebrows!

