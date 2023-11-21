Tom Holland spilled tea about working with his ‘idol’ Jake Gyllenhaal in MCU

For Tom Holland , working with Jake Gyllenhaal was an amazing experience as he considered him an ‘idol’. As Gyllenhaal is a seasoned actor who has given impeccable performances in the past, it was his first time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has experience in everything from small independent films to major blockbusters, but even he was a little intimidated by his first day on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home as he played the role of longtime Spidey villain Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio.

Tom Holland shared his experience of working with Jake Gyllenhaal

With his performance as Mysterio, the actor managed to fit right into the megafranchise. However, according to co-star Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal had a less encouraging first day on the job. The Spider-Man actor appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday to promote Far From Home, and explained that he was "quite nervous" when Gyllenhaal was cast as Mysterio because he was someone he'd always "looked up to." For the first scene, Jake needed a pep talk from his younger co-star after a late script change left the Oscar nominee panicking, as Marvel always does.

"I found myself on day one working with one of my idols like, 'It's okay man, It's okay. Like this is just how it goes over here in the Marvel world," said Holland. Interestingly enough, Jake Gyllenhaal had been acting in films for five years before the MCU’s Spider-Man actor was even born. "I've always been such a big fan of his work, and I really, really looked up to him," the MCU star told the host, Seth Meyers.

Will Tom Holland return as Spider-Man?

Considering the previous success of the installments of the franchise, Spider-Man 4 is hoped to see the return of Tom Holland’s web-slinger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Tom Holland and Zendaya -led Spidey series has plenty more in store for those entangled in the webbed wonder's amazing world. The friendly neighborhood hero is ready to return to the web-slinging scene, as the actor himself recently confirmed that "multiple conversations" have been had about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth installment.

