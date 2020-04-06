Tom Holland splits from girlfriend Olivia Bolton amidst quarantine period; Couple parts on amicable terms

Tom Holland and Olivia Bolton, who are childhood friends, have reportedly split after dating for nine months, amidst the quarantine period due to the coronavirus scare. Read below for more details on the ex-couple's amicable split.

It was back in July 2019, when Tom Holland was spotted kissing a mystery blonde, who turned out to be his childhood friend Olivia Bolton. Back then, it was reported that the two had been dating for a few months but were keeping things lowkey. Tom was earlier linked with his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Zendaya, but his Hyde Park date night with Olivia put those dating rumours to rest! However, 2020 is not shining bright for the couple as The Sun, via Daily Mail, reported that the pair have officially called it quits, after dating for nine months.

The childhood friends decided in tandem that they were much better off as friends. "Tom and Olivia remain very close but decided recently it was best for them to be just friends rather than a couple. It was all very amicable and they both think it is for the best," a source revealed to The Sun. While the ex-couple's families and friends were supportive of their dating, it seems as though things were simply not working out between the two. However, it's good to know that the breakup was anything but messy!

Post his July 2019 date with Olivia, Tom was asked by GQ Style about the viral pictures that took over the Internet and the actor recalled that it wasn't the best week of his life.

"I'm a very private person. If you do a Google search, I'm not a tabloid person. I don't like living in the spotlight. I'm quite good at only being in the spotlight when I need to be. Um, so…uh…it just was a bit of a shock to the system. It's the first time I've ever kind of been in the tabloids. It's the first time something like this has ever really happened to me," the Spider-Man actor had confessed to GQ Style.

The Cherry star is currently quarantining with his family and has brought some chickens in order to have sufficient eggs to eat as he takes on impossible challenges like putting on a t-shirt while doing a headstand.

