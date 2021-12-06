Tom Holland to star as legendary actor Fred Astaire in Sony's upcoming biopic

Tom Holland has officially confirmed that he will be starring as the legendary actor, dancer and singer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic from Sony. During an interview with AP amid Spider-Man: No Way Home promotions, via Variety, Holland said that the project is still in its early stages of production.

“The script came in a week ago,” Holland told AP. “I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me," he added. The actor also hilariously noted that Amy Pascal had face timed him for the role when he was in the bath! “And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire," Holland further said. For those unversed, before joining movies, Tom Holland used to perform in London, with one of his most memorable performances being in Billy Elliot the Musical on the West End from 2008 to 2010.

While we haven't been able to witness Holland's dance skills much, the actor had previously performed a mashup of Singing in the Rain and Rihanna's Umbrella in one of the episodes of Lip Sync Battle in 2019. Holland's dance moves had floored the audience, as well as Zendaya, who had participated in the show along with Holland.

However, Holland is now focused on promoting his upcoming movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is scheduled to release on December 16 in India and December 17 in America. In other news, Pascal had previously also confirmed another trilogy under the Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland in the titular role.

ALSO READ: Spider Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland says Zendaya's fashion sense is 'unreal' and 'amazing'