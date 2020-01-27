Tom Holland starrer Uncharted gets a new release date; set to clash with Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4?

The makers of the film are now looking to hire, Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer to helm the project with Tom Holland in the lead.

The much delayed project from Sony's hood, titled Uncharted has been pushed ahead by three months from its original date of release. The film which has Spider Man star Tom Holland in the lead will now reportedly hit the big screen on March 2021, as against the original release date of December 2020. This film has been delayed since a long time now, with multiple names of director coming on board and dropping out of the project. The film titled Uncharted will now compete at box office with Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4.

The makers of the film are now looking to hire, Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer to helm the project with Tom Holland in the lead. In the year 2010, David O. Russell of American Hustle had come on board as director. He left the film in 2011. According to reports, Russell wanted Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg to play Nick Drake. This character will now be essayed by Holland. In 2011, Neil Burger of Limitless was hired for the director's job, but he too left the film in 2012. Baywatch director Seth Gordon was brought on board in 2014 to helm the delayed project. Gordon left the film, to make way for Shawn Levy of Night at the Museum to be the director.

But, the film's luck did not change much after so many directors leaving the film. Levy quit the film and made way for 10 Cloverfield Lane's director Dan Trachtenberg. In August 2019, Dan Trachtenberg walked out of the project citing 'creative differences.' The makers took Tom Holland as the lead in 2019, but the actor will reportedly start the film only after completing the sequel to Spider-Man: Far from Home.

(ALSO READ: Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland REUNITE at the London premiere of 'Dolittle')

Read More