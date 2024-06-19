Tom Holland Starrer Uncharted Movie Sequel Confirmed By Sony At CineEurope; All We Know So Far

A sequel of the popular 2022 action adventure film Uncharted is on its way soon, as per Sony Pictures. As part of the 2024 CineEurope trade show 2024, Sony Pictures announced a line-up for several upcoming films and sequels that are currently in the works.

Sony’s president of international distribution, Steven O'Dell, confirmed the news at the event, as per a Variety report. However, neither the tentative release date nor the cast details have been revealed yet. The makers have not yet confirmed if the sequel will star Tom Holland like its original film.

About the film Uncharted

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted is based on Naughty Dog’s video game franchise published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The film follows Nathan Drake hired by Victor Sullivan to compete against crooked businessman Santiago Moncada and mercenary leader Jo Braddock in order to find the rumored treasure of the Magellan expedition.

Holland plays the role of Drake while Mark Wahlberg portrays Sullivan. Tati Gabrielle plays the role of Braddock in her feature film debut and Antonio Banderas plays Moncanada. The film also features Sophia Ali as Sully’s associate and fellow fortune hunter Chloe Frazer. Produced by Avi Arad, Ari Arad, Charles Roven, and Alex Gartner, the screenplay is penned by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. The film received mixed reviews and earned approximately $407 million gross worldwide.

While Roven had last year hinted that Sony was interested in a sequel, Wahlberg told ScreenRant earlier this year that he was asked to grow his mustache to prepare to reprise his role of Sully.

Other films in Sony Pictures’s upcoming line-up

O’Dell began the announcements following the screening of Greg Berlanti’s rom-com Fly Me to the Moon starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. Other films he mentioned in the line-up include Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun starring Jenna Ortega; Danny Boyle’s much-awaited zombie sequel 28 Years Later starring Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson; and Sam Mendes's upcoming films about the four Beatles members.

He further mentioned Jason Reitman's SNL 1975 chronicling the events leading up to the debut of Saturday Night Live and the live-action Zelda video game adaptation of Nintendo, which follows the enormously successful 2023 animated adventure comedy film The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

