Tom Holland suggests a prequel short film with Peter Parker and THESE two Spider-Man: No Way Home characters

Tom Holland has thought about the future of Spider-Man and it also involves a prequel idea. During the promotions of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom shared an idea he had about a prequel short film that could star younger actors in the role of Peter Parker and more. He also revealed two other characters he would want to see in the prequel film.

There's no denying that one of the most heartwarming things about the Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy is the friendship between the characters of Peter Parker, Ned and MJ. Suggesting a short film idea based around the same, Tom Holland in a recent interview, gave an idea for a spin-off that could be made around these characters.

While talking to Nerdist, the actor mentioned his idea saying, "We'd love to make a little short film or something with some younger actors to explore how [Peter, Ned, and MJ] got together for the first time. Maybe [Peter and Ned] were being bullied at school and MJ steps in and saves the day or something, and you're like 'Oh wow! That's how they became friends!' Because we really don't know, it's up to the audience's interpretation I guess."

In the meantime while talking about an idea for the next Spider-Man film for himself, Tom maintained that he would want a storyline where his character Peter Parker enjoys some time off and has no villains chasing after him for a change.



Spider-Man: No Way Home marks Tom Holland's sixth time reprising the role of the superhero. It also marks the final film in his trilogy that started with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home Release Live Updates: Tom Holland's film hits the screens; Read the review and more