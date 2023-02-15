Tom Holland to play Spider-Man in the fourth installment? Kevin Feige answers

Now that Spider-Man 4 is being written, Kevin Feige has confirmed that Tom would absolutely reprise his role as Peter.

The face of Peter Parker in the Spider-Man sequel is always a matter of question, as fans are always excited to find out who that one person will be. Since Tom Holland took on the role, fans have been waiting to see if he would reprise his role as Peter Parker ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in 2021. At the time, Tom disclosed that there was no agreement in place for him to return. The idea to do a sequel Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland was teased by producer Amy Pascal but Sony never confirmed anything.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended version set to release in India on THIS date

Tom Holland’s success rate with Spider-Man: For the same reason, Kevin Feige will have Holland play the role of Peter Parker again:

Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was released in 2017 and had a $175 million budget, grossed $880 million worldwide; Spider-Man: Far from Home, which was released in 2019; and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had a $200 million budget and grossed $1.9 billion worldwide. This marked Holland's huge success, and for the same reason Kevin Feige would not take a hit by replacing Tom Holland in the upcoming sequel.

Kevin Feige's response to Spider-Man Fourth Installment

When asked if Tom Holland's character Peter Parker might appear in a future movie, Kevin responded in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. The producer then declared that Tom is certainly involved in Spider-Man 4 and that it would surely happen. He teased in a way stating that: "All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

The future of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's involvement in the trilogy is presently unknown. Nevertheless, with the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, both actors have indicated an interest in reprising their roles as Peter. Additionally, Miles Morales may accompany Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4 according to Amy Pascal's hint.

As of now, depending on the news, it is said that Tom Holland will be the first Spider-Man to officially get the fourth installment.