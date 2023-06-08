Tom Holland to take a year off from acting as he wraps up The Crowded Room; Read DEETS

Tom Holland, the talented English actor is best known for his stellar performance as the iconic superhero Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The actor, who began his career as a child artist, however, has proven his versatility with a variety of excellent films and author-backed roles. Tom Holland will be next seen in the highly anticipated crime thriller series The Crowded Room, which is slated to be released on Apple TV+. The actor, who wrapped up the the series recently, has now made an important announcement, leaving his fans totally surprised.

Tom Holland to take a year off from acting

In a recent video interview with the famous media platform Extra, Tom Holland confirmed that he has finally wrapped up The Crowded Room. The actor surprised the audiences by announcing that he is taking a year off from acting, to refresh and recharge. Holland also extensively spoke about shooting for the Apple TV+ series, which is reportedly based on the real-life crimes committed by a man named Billi Milligan, who was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder.

“It was a tough time, for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before,” stated Tom Holland in his interview with Extra. “And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure,” added the actor.

Tom Holland about turning a producer with The Crowded Room

The talented actor also spoke about turning a producer for the first time with The Crowded Room, in his chat with Extra. "I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low," stated the actor. "I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain," he concluded.

