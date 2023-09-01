Tom Holland turns into Scarlett Johannson's Natasha Romanoff as actor invites meme fest after jumping from a boat

In an unexpected twist, Tom Holland, the beloved Spider-Man actor, has sent the internet into a meme-making frenzy. The British heartthrob recently posted an Instagram picture of himself jumping off a boat, and fans couldn't resist drawing parallels to Scarlett Johansson's iconic character, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

Fans reaction to Tom Holland jumping-off boat

The photo shows Holland mid-air diving into the water. His pose, quite similar to Natasha Romanoff's leap in Avengers: Endgame, caught the attention of Marvel enthusiasts worldwide. One fan hilariously commented, "pov Natasha Romanoff in Endgame," highlighting the uncanny resemblance between Holland's jump and the Black Widow's heroic sacrifice.

But the fun didn't stop there. Another fan chimed in with, "And that was the last time we saw TOM HOLLAND thinking he was really spider man, followed by “help Tom on his random s*** again' (Crying emoji)" while another quoted Natasha Romanoff, "and suddenly i'm flying, flying like a bird." While we eagerly await Holland's next superhero adventure, we can rest assured that he'll keep us entertained with his delightful antics both on and off the screen.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What chaos will Victor's decision to make Nikki the CEO of Newman lead to?

Tom and Zendaya went to Auckland

Few days ago, Zendaya and Tom Holland, the famous Spider-Man stars, did something special. They visited some students in California to play basketball at an event organized by a group called Hoopbus. This event happened in Zendaya's hometown, Oakland. Zendaya teamed up with Hoopbus and Project Backboard to help build a new basketball court in Oakland.

The pictures of Tom and Zendaya are surfacing online from the event. The pair look all goofy and cute in these pictures. They both wore matching black Oakland Roots T-shirts under white basketball jerseys. People are loving these pictures a lot. Pop Crave shared these pictures on Twitter and said they look adorable together.

Fans were gaga over the pictures. One fan tweeted on the post, “They complement each other so well,” while another wrote, “Best couple ever, don’t @ me” followed by, “Proving that even superheroes need some 'aww'-inspiring moments off-screen too! (Spider man emoji, red heart emoji).” It's clear that fans adore this couple and enjoy seeing them having fun together.

Zendaya and Tom have been linked together since 2017, but they confirmed their relationship in 2021 when they were seen kissing in public in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kevin Costner’s ex Christine breaks down in court during USD 161,592 child support hearing, attorney says luxury is in kids’ ‘DNA’