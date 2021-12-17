Tom Holland wants a 'diverse' Spider-Man in the future; Reveals his thoughts on 'Spider-Gwen or Spider-Woman'

Tom Holland has played the role of Spider-Man for the last six years now. Fans have definitely been attached to Holland's Spider-Man due to its long-run and brilliant acting abilities, however, the actor has also expressed his thoughts on saying a final goodbye to the franchise soon.

During his interview with People, Holland has revealed that he wants to start a family and have children, for which he might take a break from acting. However, opening up on his long run as the superhero, the actor said, "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing."

Holland also noted that he doesn't want to say goodbye to the franchise as yet, but feels like he might be ready to do so! "I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so," Holland said, via People.

Opening up on diversity, the actor said that he "would love to see a future of Spider-Man that's more diverse." Holland also discussed the possibility of Spider-Gwen taking the lead, or having a new Spider-Woman instead of Spider-Man. "We've had three Spider-Mans (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Holland himself) in a row; we've all been the same. It'd be nice to see something different," the actor said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has released in India on December 16 and in the US on December 17. What are your thoughts about Marvel's latest movie? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland says Zendaya and he enjoyed THIS Indian dish recently at dinner