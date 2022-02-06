Tom Holland would LOVE to see Andrew Garfield return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3

After the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland set to return to the theatres with Uncharted. Amid the promotions of the same, the MCU star has been discussing his latest Spider-Man film as well. Following his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been rallying for Andrew Garfield to return for a third instalment in the Amazing Spider-Man franchise and during a recent interview, Tom Holland weighed in on the same.

While speaking to Comic Book, Holland spoke about his fellow Spider-Man actor and maintained that it was a delight to watch Garfield's character redeem himself in the new film. Adding on he said, "I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3. I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back."

One of Garfield's most emotional moments in Spider-Man: No Way Home came when his Spider-Man was seen saving Zendaya's MJ. Reacting to the same, Holland said fan reactions to the scene were spectacular and added that should Sony decide to make a third film for Garfield's Spider-Man, they would have his "full support."

After his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield was quizzed about whether he's game to wear his suit again for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and the actor gave a positive response adding that he's game if there's something truly unique to explore for his character ahead and that it would have to be special.

