Tom Holland, Zendaya get creative as they jokingly suggest casting Timothée Chalamet as a Spider-Man villain

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are almost positive about casting friend and co-actor Timothee Chalamet as a Spider-Man villain! During an interview with the Associated Press, the actors confirmed that they would want to see Chalamet as a villain in the future Spider-Man movies.

When asked about the same, Zendaya told the Associated Press, "I don't know. People want him to be [Harry] Osborn." For those unversed, the character was previously played by James Franco and Dane DeHaan. "I think he would be a good friend of Spider-Man. Or a foe of Spider-Man!" Zendaya later added.

While getting creative and making their own storyline surrounding Chalamet's imaginary role, Zendaya said, "I think it would be good to bring him in as a [friend] and then he kind of becomes bad, and then he can be a villain. The actress also noted that her Dune co-star would be "a good villain" despite being "so nice." Holland chimed in to add, "Such a nice bloke, yeah!" via Associated Press.

Holland tries to add more spice to the storyline as he suggests a love triangle between the characters! "Maybe he comes for MJ [Zendaya's character who is also Holland's Peter Parker's love interest in the superhero movies] and I'm like, 'Whoa, Harry! You better watch where you're movin' around my girl, bro!'" he jokingly said. Zendaya commented that it would be Chalamet's "origin story!"

Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing on December 16 in India and December 17 in other parts of the world. The lead cast including Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are currently promoting the movie in several countries.

