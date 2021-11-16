Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon can't stop saying 'WOW' as they react to Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home's new trailer is about to drop in 24 hours. While fans are eagerly waiting for it, the lead cast including Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon decided to tease a little as they released an amazing reaction video to the upcoming trailer. The trio look visibly blown away by it as they hint at an exciting trailer ahead.

In the reaction video, Tom, Zendaya and Jacob are seen watching the new trailer together and at every point, the actors can be seen staring at the screen wide-eyed while mouthing the "Wow" and the 'Whoa." At one point, Zendaya also talks about a stunt as she handshakes with Batalon. Later in the video, we see Jacob who plays Peter Parker's friend, Ned Leeds in the film saying, "People are going to go crazy when they see that bit."

Check out the reaction video here:

Spider-Man: No Way Home has already been a trending topic since the past week after netizens suggested that a few images from the upcoming film had leaked and that they consisted of some major spoilers. One of the biggest reasons that fans are excited to watch the new trailer of the film is so as to look for more easter eggs related to their theories about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men making an appearance in it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of Marvel's most-anticipated films given that it will introduce the multiverse. As for the plot, after Holland's Peter Parker seeks help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to help erase public memory about his identity as Spider-Man which was revealed thanks to Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), the spell cast by Doctor Strange results in the opening up the multiverse resulting in the emergence of some deadly multiverse villains. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 17, 2021.

