Tom Holland & Zendaya's love notes to Kylie Jenner's pregnancy; Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Year

2021 has been a year full of surprises and after the gloom and doom that 2020 brought upon us with the pandemic, it has been a relief to hear some good news from our favourite celebrities through social media. The social platforms have managed to connect everyone across the globe at the tip of a finger and during a time when everyone has been isolated, social media brought us the joy of watching some of our favourite celebrities express their emotions.

From pregnancy announcements to relationship confirmations, social platforms have been the bearer of good news for us in 2021 as several A-list celebrities let us in on their happiest of memories by sharing photos and videos from their personal moments. The year has also been special for fans of those celebrities who made their social media debuts and reached one step closer to their fans. As we gear up to bid adieu to 2021, it's time to look at some social media posts that truly won our hearts.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez going Insta-official

As if their rekindled romance was any less heart-racing for us, the couple decided to confirm their relationship on social media with a photo that will go down in history. On the occasion of Jennifer Lopez's 52nd birthday, the singer shared a series of photos of herself in a stunning avatar as she enjoyed her vacation. One of the photos also happened to be a cosy click with Ben Affleck as the duo sealed it with a kiss to make the social media confirmation about their romance. Our hearts are still fluttering over this unbelievable moment.

Tom Holland & Zendaya's cute exchanges

Tom Holland and Zendaya are not the ones to spell it out. While the couple may not be referring to each other with the traditional girlfriend and boyfriend titles, the duo have found something even more romantic. It started with Holland's adorable birthday tribute for Zendaya where the Spider-Man: No Way Home star called her "My MJ" and recently, the actress reciprocated with a similar love note for Holland as she called him "My Spider-Man" following the release of their film. Apart from these posts, the duo also indulged in cute exchanges in the comments with heart emojis.

Friends: The Reunion

As the lead cast of Friends including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer got together for the reunion special, they were flooded with a sea of memories and emotions which was later seen in their social media posts after the premiere of the reunion special. From BTS moments to selfies, the cast members shared how special it was for them to reunite and it certainly left Friends fans all over the globe overcome with emotion.

Coldplay X BTS

One of the biggest musical collaborations of the year was between the world famous K-Pop group BTS and Coldplay. The two bands came together to create magic and their first collaborative track together, My Universe became a worldwide sensation. During the process of working together, Coldplay and BTS bonded extremely well and it was evident from their photo together.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Diwali bash

There's nothing we like more than to see one of our favourite celebrity couples, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra having a fun time together. This year, the couple hosted a Diwali bash at their LA home and thank god for social media that we got to have a glimpse of this extravagant, festive affair. Nick Jonas along with an adorable short video with his wifey where he was all decked up in a 'desi' avatar sent Diwali wishes to fans with the sweetest message.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement

It came as a massive surprise for fans after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they were engaged. Kourtney took to Instagram to share photos from the romantic ceremony where Travis popped the big question. The couple's photos of celebrating their engagement beachside in Montecito were beyond romantic and left everyone swooning over the happy couple. In 2021, Kourtney and Travis also kept social media buzzing the whole year round with their steamy, PDA-filled snaps.

Kylie Jenner pregnancy announcement

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott and made the announcement for the big news with a sweet video. The video captured several amazing moments, from Travis and Kylie finding out they are having a baby to the beauty mogul breaking the news of her pregnancy to her mom. Although one of the sweetest moments was when we saw Kylie and Travis' three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster jumping with joy as she kissed her mother's baby bump.

Ariana Grande's wedding photo with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande also left her fans surprised after she tied the knot with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony in Montecito in May this year. The singer later dropped photos from her dreamy wedding on social media. Grande was a sight to behold in her gorgeous bridal look.

Angelina Jolie's powerful Instagram debut

While fans were beyond excited to see Angelina Jolie finally make social media debut on Instagram, the actress left everyone surprised as she chose to use her account not for sharing personal updates but rather to help raise awareness about things that require our attention. As her first post on Instagram, Jolie shared a letter written to her by a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

Britney Spears post after conservatorship termination

It was a historic year for Britney Spears as the singer was finally declared free of her conservatorship after 13 years. The singer who has remained fairly active on social media, dropped an Instagram post where she spoke about her newfound freedom and wrote, "I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months."

Eternals cast selfie with Harry Styles

Marvel's Eternals was one of the biggest films of the year and it came with a massive star cast of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and more. While Harry Styles' cameo in the film had been speculated for a while after the film was released with a post-credits scene featuring him, actress Gemma Chan took to Instagram to share a selfie that featured her along with Kit Harington and Harry Styles. Later, Styles also featured in a photo with Lia McHugh's post where he posed with Richard Madden and her.

Alvaro Morte's selfie with Money Heist cast

2021 will also be remembered as the year when Money Heist ended. Not only the show's fans but the cast members as well were equally emotional about the series ending and who can forget the iconic selfie that Alvaro Morte aka The Professor shared of the entire cast as they got together to watch the Money Heist Season 5: Volume 1 together. It was amazing to see the gang back together, the brilliant click took us straight back to when it all started.

These were some of our favourite social media posts this year. Share your favourite celebrity posts from this year in the comments below.

