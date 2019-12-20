Tom Holland's birthday wish for Spider Man: Far From Home co star Jake Gyllenhaal is 'husband goals'

Jake Gyllenhaal celebrated his 39th birthday this week. To mark the special occasion, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland shared an adorable of the duo.

Jake Gyllenhaal celebrated his 39th birthday on December 19. The actor, who has been a part of several movies, was last seen in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home. Once you are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you cannot runaway from the love that the fans and the MCU stars would shower on you. Gyllenhaal was showered with an ocean of wishes from fans but the sweetest birthday wish came from his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland. The British actor took to Instagram to share an unseen picture.

Judging by Holland's shaved head, it seems like the photo was taken after he began working for his upcoming movie with the Russo Brothers titled Cherry. In the picture, Holland is seen snuggling up to the 39-year-old star while Gyllenhaal munches on some popcorn. Holland shared the photo with the caption, "He’s the Mysterio to my Spider-man. Happy birthday mate. #husbandgoals."

Gyllenhaal shared the picture and replied to the wish with the caption, "Thanks homie!#husbandgoals."

Several fans took to the comments section to wish Gyllenhaal. Among the many comments, singer Shawn Mendes couldn't stop himself from gushing over the picture. He took to the comments section and wrote, "Wow this is a cool photo."

Check out the picture below:

Isn't the picture adorable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Jake Gyllenhaal: 6 reasons why the Spider Man: Far From Home actor deserves to win an Oscar

Credits :Instagram

Read More