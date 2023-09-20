Tom Holland's Spider Man marks first solo 'Home Trilogy' with future plans of Spider Man 4; Here's everything we know so far

Tom Holland, known for playing Spider-Man in the MCU, now has an official title for his first solo trilogy as the iconic superhero, which is being called the Home Trilogy. This trilogy is unique because it's the first time in the MCU that a solo trilogy has received an official name. Here's everything you need to know.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man marks Home Trilogy

The Home Trilogy delves into Peter Parker's journey to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU. Each of the three films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, explores similar themes and follows an overarching storyline that unfolds Peter's origin story within the MCU. However, even though the Home Trilogy has concluded, Tom Holland will continue his role as Spider-Man in future MCU projects, including a new trilogy. This suggests that Spider-Man's story will evolve and take on fresh priorities in the MCU's future.

Future Plans for Spider-Man 4

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding suggested the trilogy. His official statement read, "The Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire were really the entrance into modern superhero cinema in a lot of ways, and both Andrew Garfield, in the Amazing Spider-Man films, and Tom Holland, in our 'Home' trilogy, have only enhanced the legacy of the silver screen web-slinger across two decades."

The naming of the Home Trilogy is a significant step, highlighting the distinctiveness of these three films in Peter Parker's superhero journey. It's worth noting that Holland's Spider-Man debuted in the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and has since appeared in several MCU projects, including the epic Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. As for the future of Spider-Man in the MCU, it looks promising. Despite the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker's existence was erased from everyone's memory, Tom Holland is set to continue his superhero adventures in new MCU projects. Marvel Studios has confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is in development, indicating that fans can expect more thrilling stories from the web-slinger. However Peter Parker's role as a street-level hero in the MCU, with no one recognizing him as Peter Parker, suggests that his priorities will shift in the upcoming MCU adventures.

