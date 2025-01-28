Tom Homan Fires Back at Selena Gomez’s Tearful Post on ICE Raids: ‘No Apologies’

Selena Gomez recently shared a tearful video on Instagram sharing her distress over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting illegal migrants in the United States.

In the video, Gomez said, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry; I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Her emotional message gained attention but also drew criticism. After backlash for being “out of touch,” Selena Gomez deleted the video and later wrote on her Instagram story, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

On Monday night, Tom Homan, the Trump administration's border czar, addressed Gomez’s comments during an appearance on Fox News. Homan dismissed Gomez’s claims, stating there was no evidence of the attacks she mentioned.

He defended ICE actions, saying, “Immigration Customs and Enforcement is only going after illegal migrants with prior criminal history. If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law.” Homan stated that ICE operations were aimed at enhancing public safety.

Homan stood firm on the administration’s stance, saying there were no apologies for the enforcement actions. “We’re going to do this operation without apology,” he said.

“We’re gonna make our community safer. It is all for the good of this nation. And we’re gonna keep going. No apologies. We’re moving forward.” Homan also claimed that no families had been arrested during the recent raids.

Over the weekend, ICE reported 286 arrests on Saturday and 956 on Sunday. Homan confirmed that the agency plans to continue daily operations, which could lead to millions of deportations.

However, some groups, including Quakers, have filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of these raids, particularly in houses of worship. Critics argue that the rapid enforcement actions violate fundamental rights.

