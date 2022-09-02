Who is Tom Hopper? Know everything about the British actor, Charlie, in 2022 Netflix movie Love in the Villa

A Netflix romantic comedy movie, Love In The Villa, was released on 1 September 2022, starring Tom Hopper and Kat Grahan. While Kat looked like her charming best self, as was expected by the audience, the real catch was the tall, cute guy with a heavy British accent and sweet expressions who (I might add) knows a lot about wine AND cooks a perfect pastissada de caval. Talk about raising the expectations bar so damn high!

But, were our expectations raised - oh hell yeah! And that too for all the good reasons. After all, destiny is true - otherwise, we wouldn't have met him. Charlie definitely became an overnight heartthrob. So, why not dig into the life of Tom Hopper a bit more? Let's know everything about him - from who he is and his acting career to movies worth watching and more.

Who is Tom Hopper, a.k.a. Charlie?

Birthday: 28 January 1985

Birthplace: Coalville, Leicestershire, United Kingdom

Height: 1.96 m

Wife: Laura Hopper

Children: Truly Rose Hopper, Freddie Douglas Hopper

Thomas Edward Hopper (or Tom) is an accomplished British actor. He attended the Newbridge High School and Ashby School, where his interest in acting rose. He then enrolled in a drama class and also appeared in the production of Return to the Forbidden Planet, a musical. He then went on to professionally study acting at Rose Bruford College.

Tom Hopper's career insights: Movies and Television shows

Hopper has had his fair share of acting in some of the most popular TV shows and movies. Below is the list of all his works.

2007

He played the role of a Fishmonger in Saxon.

He played the role of Hugh "Chewy" Mullen in an episode, Stitch, of the television series Casualty.

2008

He played the role of Josh Mullen in an episode, Don't Try This at Home, of the television series Doctors.

2009

He played the role of Marcus in Tormented, a comedy-horror film.

2010

He was part of the cast of Doctor Who as Jeff in the episode The Eleventh Hour.

2010-2012

He played the role of Sir Percival in Merlin, the BBC series, from its third season.

2012

Hopper was part of the cast of Good Cop as Andy Stockwell for two episodes.

2013

He played the role of Tom (also known as Leopard) in Cold.

2014

He played the role of Asbjörn in Northmen: A Viking Saga.

2015

He was the first actor to join the cast of Black Sails, a Starz series that was a prequel to Treasure Island, and played the role of Billy Bones.

2016

He played the role of James Henderson in Kill Ratio.

He played the role of Arminius in an episode of Barbarians Rising.

2017

He played the role of Dickon Tarly in Game of Thrones, an HBO series, in season 7, replacing Freddie Stroma (from his role in season 6).

2018

He played the role of Grant LeClair in I Feel Pretty.

2019

He played the role of Hadrell in Terminator: Dark Fate.

He played the role of Luther Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.

2021

He played the role of Declan in SAS: Red Notice.

He played the role of Magnusson in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

He played the role of Albert Wesker in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

2022

He played the role of Charlie in the movie Love In The Villa, a Netflix rom-com.

What is the movie Love In The Villa all about?

A newly single woman, Julie (played by Kat Graham), books an Italian villa only to find out that her reservation is mistakenly (or destined to be) double-booked. Now, she will have to share the space with a cynical stranger Charlie (played by Tom Hopper). The movie starts with their petty fights and rounds with them confessing their love for each other.

Where to watch Tom Hopper movies and TV shows?

You can binge-watch Hopper's TV shows and movies on any of the streaming devices, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Paramount+

