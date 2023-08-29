'Tom is eating it all up': USD 512 million NFL star finds Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper co-parenting 'attractive' and is not 'jealous'

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady were rumored to be romancing after paparazzi pictures of them staying at a hotel together first surfaced on the Internet last month. The two were spotted on a sushi date and the model even spent the night at the NFL star's house. But recent images of Irina enjoying an Italian vacation with ex Bradley Cooper have raised questions.

The former couple seem to be very happy as they enjoy their European getaway with their daughter. The 37-year-old even shared some topless photos from the trip. Netizens are now wondering what Brady has to say about this latest development and here's what we know about the former American football quarterback's thoughts on this whole situation.

Tom Brady on Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper's co-parenting

According to Daily Mail, Brady is not jealous about Shayk's cordial relationship with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. He reportedly loves how well she co-parents with him. According to a source, the 46-year-old thinks it is great that the Russian model has a very healthy co-parenting relationship with Cooper because he has his own co-parenting equation with his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

"He is not jealous one bit when Irina hangs out with Bradley and their child. Tom actually loves seeing it because Tom is such a family man, he knows what Irina is going through and respects her even more being a mother and dealing with all of that because it is not easy." The New England Patriots star finds it attractive that Shayk is such a strong woman and a wonderful mother to her six-year-old daughter Lea de Seine, and he really respects that.

The source also added that Brady and the supermodel are "doing great" and have "no drama" when it comes to co-parenting with their former partners or taking care of their kids. "Tom is eating it all up, loves it, totally cool with it, it is as normal as possible," the insider concluded. Irina gave birth to her and Cooper's daughter back in March 2017.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's previous relationships

They dated from 2015 to 2019 but despite their split, they remain cordial and on good terms. The two are also spotted spending quality time with their daughter together. Meanwhile, Brady married Bunchen in 2009 and they have two children, namely 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian. They divorced last year after more than a decade of marriage.

