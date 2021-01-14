Tom & Jerry: Notorious rivals accompanied by Chloë Grace Moretz coming to Indian cinemas on February 19

The cat and mouse chase head to the streets of New York in Tom & Jerry and the film finally has a release date, scroll down to see when it’s releasing in India.

After making fans wait for what seems like a lifetime, Warner Bros. has finally released the brand new Tom & Jerry trailer for Tim Story’s upcoming live-action and a hybrid film adaptation of the iconic cartoon series. This story shows the rivals living it up in one of the finest New York City hotels, where the hotel staff aka Chloë Grace Moretz is in charge of getting rid of the rodent--Jerry as the hotel prepares for the “wedding of the century.”

Instead of hiring a terminator, Chloe thinks best to hire Tom and his predatory senses to get rid of Jerry. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself.

Watch the trailer of the rib-tickling movie below:

Apart from the most beloved cartoon characters that brew nostalgia, the cast has big-name stars like Chloë Grace Moretz as Kayla, Michael Peña as Terrance, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong. It will also feature Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby Cannavale, and Lil Rel Howery. Tim Story is directing for Warner Bros. from a script by Kevin Costello. The Story Company’s Sharla Sumpter Bridgett will also produce the project, while Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman and Allison Abbate are attached as executive producers.

The film will be hitting Indian cinemas on February 19 and will be available to watch in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Credits :Youtube

