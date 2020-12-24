Tom & Jerry Poster: The cat and mouse duo wade through the busy streets of New York

Tom & Jerry is set to release in 2021. Ahead of the release, the makers dropped a new poster.

The cat and mouse chase head to the streets of New York in Tom & Jerry. The international movie sees the iconic cartoon characters return to the screen with a new story to tell. While the tale and situation might be different, one thing hasn't changed: their hilarious banter. A glimpse of which we already saw in the trailer released a few weeks ago. Now, a new poster of the movie has revealed that their antics will reach the roads of the big apple.

In the poster, a terrified Tom is seated on a rollerskater while an excited Jerry seated on Tom's head and holds Tom's eyes and enjoys the ride. The duo is surrounded by cars while the New York skyline doubles up as a background. William Hanna, Mel Blanc, June Foray (all through archival voice recordings), and Frank Welker will be voicing Tom & Jerry in the movie.

Check out the Tom & Jerry poster below:

The Tom & Jerry movie stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong in crucial characters. The movie is directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria. The trailer released last month and revealed Moretz plays an event planner organising a wedding at a hotel. As part of her job, she is expected to remove the pesky Jerry from the building’s walls. Thus, Tom is enlisted to take the mouse out before the wedding takes place.

Tom & Jerry is set to release in 2021.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch passes away at 95 in Prague

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×