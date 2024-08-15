Tom Kaulitz Asked Heidi Klum’s Kids Before Proposing On Christmas Morning; Details Inside

Heidi Klum's husband won her over by involving her kids in his Christmas morning proposal. Reflecting on America's Got Talent contestant Richard Goodall's moving tribute to his fiancée, Kum revealed a romantic gesture from her husband that still makes her giddy!

Speaking to PEOPLE, the NBC judge revealed that her husband took her children's help for the proposal. "The sweetest thing that my partner has done for me is that he asked my kids first if he could ask for my hand," he lovingly recalled. "So he kind of was in cahoots with my kids."

According to Klum, Kaulitz and the children planned everything together and surprised her on Christmas morning six years ago. "I thought that was so nice that he involved my kids," she added.

Klum, 50, and Kaulitz, 34, started going out in 2018, a few years after finalizing her divorce from Seal, who's also the father of her four children—Leni, 20, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14. The much in love couple tied the knot in 2019.

The former supermodel revealed that she and her husband have been taking dance lessons to spice up the marriage, inspired by AGT contestants Rhythm & Roni. "I want to do proper stuff with him because we want to grow old together. So there's so many places where you have the opportunity to dance and I love dancing together," she added.

However, she admitted that the couple has no sense of rhythm and is stuck on their first routine. She assumed they'd be past rumba and moved on to fox trot, but because Kaulitz struggles to remember steps, they are still stuck in the first routine. "We started in January as a New Year's resolution, and we're still on the first," Klum confessed.