Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss call it quits two months after their affair was exposed; DEETS here

According to the Page Six sources, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have officially split following the cheating scandal. Reportedly, Sandoval started cheating with his long-time partner Ariana Madix by hooking up with Raquel Leviss. This resulted in Tom’s break up with Ariana and the cast of Vanderpump Rules in turmoil. Here is everything to know about the same.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss breakup

On Wednesday, Page Six source confirmed the breakup of Leviss and Sandoval and said, ‘Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her’. The couple’s breakup came just two months after the news of their shocking affair made the headline. Neither Sandoval nor Leviss has commented on the same.

Two months earlier it was reported that Tom Sandoval who was in a nine year long relationship with co-star Ariana Madix had secretly started hooking up with Raquel Leviss last summer. In March, Madix found out that Sandoval was cheating on her with her best friend after she discovered Leviss’ sexually explicit video on his phone. Madix immediately dumped Sandoval as cameras captured their fallout to be included in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

During Howie Mandel’s podcast, Tom Sandoval spoke about his magnetic connection with Raquel Leviss. He said, ‘I felt something that I hadn’t felt in so long, like, emotionally’. Sandoval further went on to describe Leviss as awesome, kind, beautiful, amazing, smart, fun, and witty.

Earlier Sandoval also apologized to Madix after facing public criticism and wrote, ‘I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly’.

