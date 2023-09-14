Tom Sandoval called Raquel Leviss actions as ‘little immature’ and ‘petty’ for blocking him on wishing her ‘Happy Birthday’ amid their dating scandal

Tom Sandoval and Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss, known for their appearances on the reality show Vanderpump Rules, are in the midst of some social media drama. As Raquel celebrated her 29th birthday, she decided to block Tom Sandoval on Instagram. This move came after Sandoval wished her a happy birthday on an unrelated Instagram post, saying, "Happy Birthday, Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.” Here’s the the inside scoop of what happened.

Tom Sandoval opened up about his thoughts on Rachel blocking him

After blocking Tom, Raquel posted an Instagram Story showing that she had blocked Sandoval on Instagram. She added a hot pink sticker with the words, "OK bye!" It didn't take long for Sandoval to react to this situation. During an interview about his latest reality project with People, he commented on Raquel's Instagram Story, saying. "Obviously, I think it's a little immature and petty," and he added, "To post that you're blocking seems a bit thirsty.”

Sandoval and Raquel had an affair that eventually ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. This affair became public knowledge in March and caused quite a stir among Bravo fans. The fallout from this scandal is expected to continue in the upcoming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

Sandoval explained, “I wanted to just send her some love, let her know that happy birthday, whatever. I just kind of feel bad for her, in a way. I don't understand. I think she's really struggling with taking accountability for her actions and just wants to point fingers and be mad at everybody else. There were two of us in this situation. We both screwed up.”

Despite the drama, Sandoval mentioned to People that he wishes Raquel the best and that he had tried to communicate with her publicist several times while filming season 11, which has recently wrapped production. He believed it would help to keep her informed about what was happening, whether she was returning to the show or not.

Sandoval also mentioned the lack of closure between them and how their last conversation ended ambiguously. Raquel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, and she recently expressed regrets about her actions, wishing she could do things differently.

Rachel regrets getting in relationship with Tom

In an interview on the Just B podcast, Raquel acknowledged the disappointment of those who believed in her. She told Bethenny Frankel, “I really just wanna acknowledge that a lot of people were believing in me and I feel like I was a disappointment to those people. I know that there was a lot of trust that was broken between friendships and betrayal that happened.” Leviss added, “I look back at my actions and I’m disappointed in myself as well. That is not the person that I want to be. I wasn’t happy. I was really hurting.”

