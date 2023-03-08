Tom Sandoval finally apologizes to Ariana Madix over cheating scandal, says THIS

The drama continues! Tom Sandoval finally dropped an apology post on Instagram following his split with long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix. Last week, the news broke that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have called it quits after a decade-long relationship, leaving fans in shock. The 37-year-old has recently discovered Tom’s alleged infidelity with co-star Raquel Leviss.

In the Instagram post, Tom Sandoval wrote that he made mistakes and took risks that wounded someone he cared about while referring to Ariana. The reality star said, “I was selfish”. He wished that things would not have ended so badly. He further added that his biggest regret is that he dishonored Ariana. He concluded his statement saying “I am incredibly saddened by how it ended”.

How did Ariana find out about Tom’s affair with Raquel?

The news of Tom and Raquel's affair broke the internet on March 3. Tom made headlines for his alleged romance with Raquel amid his 9-year-long relationship with Ariana Madix. Later, it was reported that Ariana discovered private recordings of Raquel on Tom's phone and that’s how she learned about his infidelity. As per reports, Tom and Raquel’s affair has been going on for several months. Also, Madix saw a sexual selfie video which popped up on Tom’s phone and she found some inappropriate content after scrolling through his past messages. It has also been said that Leviss slept at Tom and Ariana’s place a couple of times when Ariana was out of town.

How Long have Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix dated each other?

Tom and Ariana made their relationship public during the reunion of Vanderpump Rules season 2, which started in 2014. Since then, fans have seen their relationship blossom for 9 years both on and off television until the news of Tom cheating on Ariana surfaced.