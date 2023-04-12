Tom Sandoval makes shocking claims about ex-gf Ariana Madix; Says she was 'suicidal' at times

Well, it looks like the drama is still not over for Tom Sondaval and Ariana Madix. The couple who recently called it quits after their decade long relationship has left the fans in shock. In a conversation with Howie Mandel, the 39-year-old actor opened up about his affair and made some shocking claims about her now ex-girlfriend Ariana and fans are not very happy with it. Tom revealed that sometimes she was suicidal while other times contemplating self-harm.

Tom Sondaval makes shocking revelations about ex-gf Ariana Madix

In a video shared by VANDERPUMP Rules fan club, Tom has mentioned that Ariana Madix asked him about him fertilizing her eggs, but they had apparently never discussed that. The actor told her that they would discuss about it later even though they had already called it quits. He was quoted saying that she was, “fully in denial, and it scared me.” Tom further claimed that Ariana was either suicidal or contemplating self-harm which was not clear in the video.

Furthermore, Tom said, “And you know how much that hurts me because she's been on the show for nine years building a - building all of this together, and you're just going to throw that away?” He said “It's not fair" that his and Ariana's problems were kept out of the show for so long when other people shared their relationship drama.

Fans reactions

The video of this interview probably did not go well with the netizens as they are not happy with Tom putting all the blame on Ariana. A user wrote, ‘Dig a deeper grave, bro. Keeeeep digging. It’s so entertaining watching him embarrass himself blindly…’, while another one commented, ‘Wow, Tom Sandoval really exposed himself on this podcast. It's baffling how someone can talk so much, yet say so little.’

