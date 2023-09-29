Tom Sandoval opens up about harboring suicidal thoughts following Raquel Leviss scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide

Tom Sandoval, known for being on Vanderpump Rules, recently disclosed the profound emotional turmoil he endured after the public backlash stemming from his shocking affair with Raquel Leviss. On the inaugural episode of his Everybody Loves Tom podcast, Sandoval recounted an encounter with Linkin Park band member Chester Bennington shortly before Bennington's tragic suicide in July 2017, a moment that made him reflect on his own struggles.

A dark mental space for Tom Sandoval

Sandoval admitted that there were moments when he felt alarmingly close to contemplating suicide. He described a harrowing mental space where his thoughts set off a distressing domino effect, causing his world to crumble around him. Sandoval explained how, during these times, he found it challenging to envision a future or pull himself out of the depths of despair.

Sobriety as a lifesaver for Tom Sandoval

The reality TV personality also shared his journey towards sobriety. Sandoval affirmed that he has maintained a sober lifestyle since making the decision to quit drinking in May. This choice, coupled with giving up smoking, had a profound impact on his well-being. He reflected on a period when he used to turn to alcohol when faced with the backlash from the scandal, highlighting the transformative power of his newfound sobriety.

Tom Sandoval's revelation about his near-suicide experience sheds light on the toll that public scrutiny and personal challenges can take on individuals in the public eye. In his journey toward recovery and sobriety, Sandoval emphasizes the importance of having a support system and finding healthier ways to cope with adversity.

