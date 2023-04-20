Tom Sandoval relieved that Ariana Madix is finally moving on after her Coachella kiss with a mystery man

The cheating drama might seem to come to an end for Tom Sandoval as he expresses happiness to see his long-term ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix closely cuddling up with a mystery man during Coachella music festival.

Tom, who cheated on Ariana Madix with her close friend Raquel Leviss, finally found himself at ease knowing Madix is on her way to ‘moving on’ from all the fuss that happened between the three.

Tom Sandoval shares about people who keep poking him for his actions.

Tom Sandoval asserts that a couple of his cast mates continue to ignite the flames started by his relationship with Raquel Leviss, and he is calling them out for it. However, he also claims to be delighted about his ex-girlfriend who has finally taken the train and moved on with someone new who seems to not disclose his identity.

As Tom Sandoval has not been the same ever since the relationship drama made headlines in the air for him cheating on Madix, as he made his appearance, it was noted that the Vanderpump Rules actor was clearly exhausted and tired of the whole "Sandoval" situation. Naturally, his supporters won't feel sorry for him.

Ariana Madix's new lover, Tom Sandoval, expresses happiness.

Over the weekend, Ariana hooked up with a man at Coachella; she also took him to LAX for a last makeout session. To his surprise, Tom is rather happy to see her with someone new and wishes her nothing but happiness with whoever she settles down with or is with in the future.

As he said, a’ll he wants for Ariana is to be content and happy’.

