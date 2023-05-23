Tom Sandoval's relationship status takes a twist as new girlfriend revealed amid recent breakups

Tom Sandoval, the star of Vanderpump Rules, is reportedly dating influencer Karlee Hale from Texas, as per the US Sun. Despite experiencing two recent breakups, Sandoval has been spotted with Hale on multiple occasions, sparking speculation about their relationship.

Cozy encounters and social media speculation

Last week, a TikTok user shared a video showing the rumoured couple appearing affectionate at a luxurious hotel bar in Austin, Texas, just hours before Sandoval's split from Raquel Leviss made headlines. Though Sandoval attempted to remain incognito by wearing a hat and sunglasses, observant Bravo fans noticed them hitting it off from "across the bar." Shortly after, pictures allegedly depicting Sandoval and Hale working out together circulated on Twitter. In response to the dating rumours, Hale deactivated all of her social media accounts, adding an air of mystery to their burgeoning relationship.

Uncertainty surrounding Sandoval and Leviss' split

Sandoval's previous affair with Raquel Leviss, which took place during his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, came to light recently. While Leviss is currently receiving treatment at a mental health facility, she and Sandoval decided to go their separate ways. An insider revealed, "Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her." However, Ariana Madix, who shares a home with Sandoval, expressed scepticism about their breakup during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week, stating, "I don't buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago."

Tom Sandoval, 40, and Raquel Leviss, 28, began their secretive affair in the summer of 2022 while Sandoval was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix. The relationship ultimately ended on March 1 when Madix discovered a sexually explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone. Despite the awkward living situation following their split, Madix recently moved out of their shared home. She has since found love with Daniel Wai. As the drama surrounding Sandoval's love life continues, fans of Vanderpump Rules eagerly await further developments. The show airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, promising more twists and turns in the romantic lives of its cast members.



