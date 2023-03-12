Tom Schwartz breaks his silence on Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss; DETAILS here

Tom Schwartz is finally speaking about his business partner and best friend Tom Sandoval’s affair with co-star Raquel Leviss along with the simultaneous split with long-term partner Ariana Madix. Schwartz faced huge backlash online as well as from his Vanderpump Rules co-stars over his silence on this scandal. Here is everything that Schwartz has to say about the recent cheating scandal.

Tom Schwartz on Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal

In a conversation with TMZ, Tom Schwartz said that Sandoval is sad on how things turned out and called him a ‘piece of sh*t’. Schwartz says that this whole turn of events is really sad and Sandoval knows that he has ‘fu***d up’.

Tom Schwartz said that initially he was worried about Ariana Madix but she has a good support system with lots of family and friends who love her. He hopes that Madix is leading a good life and completely enjoying it while hoping that this whole incident blows over.

Tom Schwartz also said that this is very unfortunate and he has not talked to Raquel Leviss ever since the cheating scandal came to light. When Schwartz was asked if he kissed Leviss to keep the cover on her affair with Sandoval, he refuted the claims. He stated to TMZ, ‘No, that's not true. Unless I was a pawn in the game’.

Tom Schwartz was also asked whether he was aware about his best friend’s affair but he just said that people have to watch it on the show. Schwartz also said that he is just worried about the negative impact that this situation is having on the business. He is talking about the boycott that their restaurant Schwartz & Sandy have been facing because of the cheating scandal.

Tom Sandoval also released an official statement requesting people not to punish others for the mistakes that he made.

