Tom Schwartz opens up about Tom Sandoval's lack of remorse in Raquel affair: "He made a big mess"

Tom Schwartz, known for his appearance on Vanderpump Rules, has revealed his growing distance from his friend and business partner, Tom Sandoval, following the aftermath of Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss. In a recent episode of PodcastOne's When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, Schwartz expressed his frustration over Sandoval's actions and the burden it placed on their shared business ventures. As their friendship strains, Schwartz emphasizes the need for Sandoval to show genuine remorse and take responsibility for his behavior.

A mess left behind

"He made a big mess. And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses," Schwartz revealed in the podcast, expressing his resentment towards Sandoval. The fallout from the affair with Raquel Leviss had a significant impact on their professional ventures, causing strain and frustration for Schwartz. Feeling exploited by Sandoval, Schwartz's disappointment in his friend's actions has grown.

Lack of remorse and continued controversy

"He's singing his heart out. He's got his shirt off," Schwartz commented on the optics of Sandoval continuing to tour with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, amid the controversy. "It just looks like he has no contrition or it looks like he just doesn't give a f--- and he’s living out his rockstar dreams and good for him." Schwartz highlighted Sandoval's lack of remorse, stating, "I think that's one thing I've gleaned from all the people in the restaurant… They just don't understand, like the lack of remorse."

As Schwartz distances himself from Sandoval, he emphasizes the importance of Sandoval shedding his ego and sincerely apologizing for his behavior. "He needs a change of heart, humility, and to say 'I'm sorry' — not 'I'm sorry, but...'," Schwartz added. He believes that genuine remorse, humility, and an unequivocal apology are necessary for the healing of their friendship. The affair with Raquel Leviss has had a lasting impact on those involved, and Schwartz urges Sandoval to take ownership of his actions and show genuine remorse. The future of their friendship remains uncertain as they navigate the fallout from the affair. Viewers of Vanderpump Rules continue to witness the consequences of this strained friendship and the lingering effects of the affair on the show's dynamic.

