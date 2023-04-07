Tom Schwartz spells tea about how he found out The Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Affair

The 40-year-old reality star, Tom Schwartz was questioned by host Andy Cohen about his Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, which aired on April 5.

In which Tom Schwartz revealed shocking details about the dispute between the two in which he spoke about how he already knew about the ongoing affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Here is what Tom Schwartz quoted:

Sandoval has ADHD; thus, according to Schwartz, he has "become obsessed" with Raquel Leviss. Further stressing that he didn't mean to "minimise" or "disrespect" those struggling with addictions, Schwartz claimed that Sandoval became "lost in the sauce" and was still unable to find a clear way out.

Early in March, it came to light that Tom Sandoval had been having an affair with Raquel for several months. As a result, his nearly nine-year union with Ariana Madix came to an end.

Additionally, Schwartz put an end to all the conjecture surrounding the moment at which he learned that Sandoval and Raquel were having an affair.

There was "a lot of grey area there" regarding what was actually happening between Sandoval and Raquel, Schwartz acknowledged, adding that "I learned about the affair, the one-night stand, allegedly, in late August."

Raquel and Sandoval may not have been intimately involved for a while, but their connection "became an emotional affair, which is still inappropriate," according to Schwartz.

Andy’s contradictory statement:

Andy then brought out that during the recording of the season 10 reunion, Schwartz claimed to have learned of the affair only recently.

"Tom came to me in January, " he said, and he admitted to loving Raquel. I was shocked," Schwartz said.

He was splitting up with Arianna, said Schwartz. "I thought he was trying or had tried several times,". In addition, Sandoval had been "flagrant" and "brazen" about his involvement with Raquel, according to Schwartz.

Tom Schwartz mentions that he is "not morally bankrupt."

When asked if he had been "too complacent" in knowing about the affair, Schwartz again defended himself, stating he is "not morally bankrupt."

I was completely engrossed in my own little universe. And maybe I should have been more proactive about it," Schwartz admitted. To be fair, I did inform Tom of all he needed to accomplish. He agreed, but afterwards decided against doing it.

Now that the romance has come to light, Sandoval and Raquel seem to still be dating and seeing each other. Though there are many who went against the couple, justifying all the wrong they did, it seems like the two are deeply in love, which has kept them together in spite of all the odds and hate they have received from the public.

