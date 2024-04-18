Tom Selleck Reveals He Is Not Technologically Sound, Says ‘I've Never Sent My Own Email’

Tom Selleck proved that he is not Gen Z!

The Magnum PI star spoke to People’s Magazine about being so disconnected from technology that he never even texted or sent an email on his own. Amidst that, he probably couldn’t have survived without his “luxury!”

Tom Selleck never sent a text or email on his own

The Blue Bloods actor is this week’s cover story for People’s Magazine, and during a chat, he made some bizarre revelations. Selleck told the outlet that he remains off the grid because he can not literally operate technology.

“I've never sent my own email. I had a secretary. I've never texted anybody,” he revealed. Forget social media, the most he used the internet for was to look up his own name. “Occasionally I've looked up my name. That started really with the book,” he says.

Howver, thanks to his wife, Julie, 44, who sends texts on his behalf, he has been able to 'survive'. "I have a certain luxury where I probably couldn't survive otherwise," Selleck says. "But I don't know. I have a hard time writing things down, which is weird for a guy who's pushing a book."

Selleck’s upcoming memoir You Never Know

The actor considers himself a guy who was lucky to have had the opportunities he had. He shared that he just strapped himself to work and was never “bitten by the acting bug.” Talking about his “accidental career,” which he also discusses in depth in his memoir, he says, “I don’t have the hooks that a lot of people do.”

“I didn’t rehabilitate myself or have this tragic life. I had my own share of certainly ups and downs, but I’ve been very fortunate,” he adds.

Selleck shares that he isn’t the typical actor who enjoys cameras and attention. He typically stays at home, away from cameras, and spends time in nature. The actor, 79, loves to look after his 63-acre ranch in Ventura County, Calif.

Selleck is not someone who binge-watches shows and rather spends his free time reading the Blue Bloods scripts which is currently in its final season. Although he has had great opportunities in acting, he admits that “it was a long road” and shares insight for aspiring actors in his book.

“If you’re going to get in the acting business, you better get an appetite for it. And I tried to communicate that...Because it was kind of a long road.” he said. His memoir

You Never Know will be released on May 7