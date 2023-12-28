Tom Smothers passes away at 86; 6 things to know about The Smothers Brothers famed comedian

Tom Smothers, one-half of the famed Smothers Brothers passed away on Tuesday, December 26 following a cancer battle. He was 86.

Tom along with his brother Dick Smothers became well-known as the Smothers Brothers duo who charmed the audiences with their wit, humor, musical talent, and political satire. The comic musician died at his home in Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, the National Comedy Center on behalf of his family informed in a statement.

Dick Smothers, Tom Smothers’ brother, and the other half of the Smothers Brothers duo said, “Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner. Our relationship was like a good marriage-the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

Tom Smothers’ legacy lives on: 6 things to know about the comedy legend amid his passing

Tom Smothers was born as Thomas Bolyn Smothers

Tom Smothers was born Thomas Bolyn Smothers III on February 2, 1937, at an Army post hospital in New York City. His father, Major Thomas B. Smothers was a Navy officer, and his mother Ruth a homemaker. Tom’s father Major Thomas B. Smothers died a prisoner of war (POW) to the Japanese in 1945.

Tom along with his brother Dick transitioned from folk singer to comic musician

Tom and his brother Dick Smothers first started as a folk pair and performed in several city clubs. They often appeared on TV variety shows in the late 1950s and early 1960s where they released albums of their stage performances.

The comic duo soon landed their show with CBS titled The Smothers Brothers Show. The show went on air between 1965 to 1966. Soon enough, Tom felt that the show did not justify their talents and strengths. Seeking more creative control over their next venture with CBS, the Smothers Brothers launched a variety show entitled The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. The show debuted on CBS in 1967 and became an instant hit. It pushed the boundaries of what was considered acceptable on television. The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour often mixed satire with comedy and provided political and social commentary.

The notorious censorship complications with CBS

The Smothers Brothers used The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hours to provide commentary on political events including the Vietnam War which did not sit right with the network. They invoked heavy censorship on the Smothers Brothers’ content. The brothers took the matter to the court seeking artistic freedom and creative control. The constant frustration between CBS and the Smothers Brothers resulted in the show getting canceled in 1970.

Tom and Dick Smothers sued the network for breach of contract after the cancellation of the show and were awarded $775,000 in compensation.

Tom Smothers’ talents stretch beyond music and comedy; he was also an actor

Tom Smothers’ acting credits include roles in notable TV series like The Julie Andrews Hours, The Twilight Zone, and The West Wings and films like Get to Know Your Rabbit, Serial, and The Informant!

Awards and Achievements

Tom Smothers along with his brother Dick Smothers was awarded an honorary Emmy Award for their show The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hours in 2008. The show ran between 1967 to 1970 before getting canceled.

Tom Smothers while accepting the award made a remarkable speech. “It's hard for me to stay silent when I keep hearing that peace is only attainable through war,” he said. He later dedicated his award to those “who feel compelled to speak out and are not afraid to speak to power and won't shut up and refuse to be silenced.”

Tom’s reference was to his bygone days when he stood up against the establishment and used his comedy and satire to leave a lasting impact.

Tom Smothers individually won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety for SBCH in 1968.

Smothers Brothers were also inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2010.

Personal life and later years

Tom Smothers is survived by his wife Marcy Carriker and his children Bo and Riley Rose among other relatives.

Tom Smothers had announced his battle with stage two lung cancer earlier this year.

