Tom Walker LAUDS Kate Middleton's performance at Christmas carol concert, calls her a 'talented musician'

Tom Walker commended Kate Middleton for being a "really talented musician" after she joined him for a surprise Christmas Eve concert. For ITV's Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, the artist, 30, and the Duchess, 39, performed his song For Those Who Can't Be Here.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine, Tom said as per Daily Mail, "She's fantastic, a really talented musician. We had a top secret rehearsal to make sure we were compatible, it was at Metropolis Studios." The artist explained how the cooperation came about after Tom met the Duchess last year at a charity event. As per Daily Mail, Tom sang 'Leave a Light On,' a song on the hardships of individuals suffering from addiction, at an event for The Forward Trust, a London-based charity that assists those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction.

The singer was subsequently invited to perform at the carol service, with Kate coming up with the idea of joining him on the piano after music provided her with "great comfort" during the lockdowns. Tom said: "We did a charity event together and got chatting and I was approached after that to ask if I could play the carol service." According to Mirror Online, the Duchess was 'quite nervous' during her first rehearsal because she hadn't performed with another musician in a very long time.

Meanwhile, Tom stated that he is looking forward to the year and that he would be back on the road in the coming months. He said: "I'm back in the studio first thing next week and a tour at the end of the year so I'm excited. It's exciting to know things are hopefully going to be starting up soon."

