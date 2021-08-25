Tommy Dorfman OPENS UP on her transition as a trans woman: 'It's incredibly autonomous'

Tommy Dorfman is having the time of her life. In an interview with InStyle magazine, the actress opens up about her path to coming out as transgender. The journey was new for Tommy, who said: 'I also had never seen a body in transition before, and I think that's a scary thing, it's kind of alien, and it's incredibly autonomous,' she went on.

The '13 Reason Why' actress further said she's always viewed herself as a woman, but she didn't expect to come out until she was in her forties. She did, however, take the required measures to come out as transgender after getting support and advice from other trans women. “A trans elder asked me what I see myself as when I’m older, when I’m 60, 70, 90. It was so clear, I just saw Cate Blanchett,” she says with a laugh. “But I really couldn’t imagine not being a mother or a grandmother. My spirit was so attuned to whatever it means to be a woman. I’ve walked in the privilege of a male body, but [being a woman] is all I’ve known on the inside." she said as per Just Jared.

Dorfman also revealed starting hormones was like going through a 'second puberty.' 'It's puberty as an adult if you do it at my age — it's a second puberty,' Tommy remarked, adding that 'I think you're supposed to go through puberty at an age when you don't remember it because it hurts. It's body-aching and emotionally wonky. But I had an opportunity to be of service. And for the most part, putting it into my work."

However, Dorfman says she understands individuals who have known her for years and are having difficulty adapting to her pronouns. “It’s baked into their brains. But it’s the best when people self-correct that’s always so meaningful,” she said. Meanwhile, Dorfman plays a trans woman in Lena Dunham's film "Sharp Stick," and she claims she just recently began auditioning as a woman.

