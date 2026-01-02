Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Jones Passes Away in San Francisco- Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references of an individual's demise.

Hollywood veteran actor, Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria Jones, has reportedly passed away after being found unresponsive at a hotel in San Francisco. According to reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day at the Fairmont San Francisco, a luxury property in the city. She was 34 years old.

According to TMZ, the emergency responders were alerted to a medical situation at the hotel shortly before 3 a.m. The San Francisco Fire Department later confirmed that paramedics arrived at the location, assessed the individual, and pronounced her deceased at the scene. Authorities subsequently notified the San Francisco Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who took over the investigation.

Police officials arrived at the hotel soon after the emergency call and investigation was initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the demise. While the cause has not yet been disclosed, local reports have indicated that investigators do not suspect foul play this time. No further details have been released as inquiries remain ongoing.

Victoria Jones was the daughter of Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, 79, and his former wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. She is also survived by her older brother, Austin Jones. Though she largely remained out of the public eye in recent years, Victoria had early exposure to the entertainment industry and briefly pursued acting.

She appeared alongside her father in Men in Black II in 2002 and later featured in several projects released in 2005, including One Tree Hill, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, and Sorry, Haters. In the past interviews, Tommy Lee Jones spoke proudly of his daughter’s talent, highlighting her linguistic skills and dedication to her craft. The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada held particular significance, as it was directed by Jones himself. Representatives for Tommy Lee Jones have not yet issued a public statement.

