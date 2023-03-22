Tomo-Chan is a Girl: Where to watch Episode 12 and what to expect?

Good news for all anime fans! The 12th episode of the highly-anticipated series ‘Tomo-Chan is a Girl’ is set to hit the screens soon. This series is inspired by the original four-panel manga series and is created by Fumita Yanagida. The show centers around Tomo Aizawa, a tomboy girl from high school who has been secretly in love with Junichiro Kubota, her childhood buddy. She strives to make Kubota see her as more than just her friend with her subtle efforts.

What to expect in Tomo-Chan is a Girl?

Fans should prepare for one of the biggest confessions of all time.The 12th episode of the series is the adaptation of the seventh volume of the manga series. Fans will also witness Misuzu approaching Tomo about something that has always been on her mind. Moreover, they more characters will be featured in the upcoming episode, including Mifune and Ogawa.

When and where to watch ‘Tomo-Chan is a girl’ episode 12?

The upcoming episode of the season will be released on March 22, 2023, at 12:30 am. In Japan, the episode will run on TOKYO MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV. International fans can watch the show online on Crunchyroll for free. Viewers can also use paid subscription plans that come with a 14-day free trial.

Tomo-Chan is a girl: Cast and characters

The show boasts of an impressive list of actors, including Rie Takahashi as the voice of Tomo Aizawa; Kaito Ishikawa as Junichiro Kubota; Rina Hidaka as the voice of Misuzu Gundou; Lexi Nieto as Tomo Aizawa; Sally Amaki as Carol Olston; Kenji Nomura as Gorou Aizawa; You Taichi as Naoke Mifune; Ciaran Strange as Kosuke Misaki; Kumiko Watanbe as the voice of Akemi Aizawa; Natalie Hoover as Chiyomi Ogawa; Morgan Laure as Ferris Olston; Taiki Yamashita as Takeru Goma.

