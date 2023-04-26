Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend Season 2 trailer: Release date, plot, cast, and other details

The highly-anticipated ‘Tomorrow I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend’ Season 2 has recently released three new trailers for the series on Tuesday. The trailer shows the season’s opening and ending theme song along with two new cast members. The trailer looks intriguing and promising. The first season was released in April 2022 and fans are buzzing with excitement as they wait for the next season.

Here's everything you need to know about Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend Season 2:

What’s the plot?

"Tomorrow I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend" is a charming and relatable manga that will surely keep you glued throughout. The story revolves around Koharu’s life. She is a high school student, who has always been a victim of chaos. Her impetuous and uncontrolled behavior frequently leads to embarrassing situations.

When will it be released?

The second season of Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend will be released on May 2. The upcoming season will kick off with a two-episode prologue special centered on the character Yua "Yuateya" Takahashi and her history. Nagisa Sait returns to the role of Yua. Season one of the series had 12 engaging episodes in total. Season 1 has gained a lot of popularity and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for the next season.

Where to watch season 2 of Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend?

The first season of the manga's live-action series adaptation was released in April 2022 and was available on MBS and TBS. Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend was added to Disney+ for worldwide viewing with the English title. Season 2 of Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend is also expected to air on MBS and TBS.

Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend: Cast and characters

The show boasts of an impressive list of actors, including new cast members such as Mizuki Kayashima as Runa. Other prominent cast members include Keito Tsuna as Hayato, Miu Arai as Kokoro, Yū Inaba as Iwasaki, Ren Ishikawa as Mirai, Manami Hashimoto as Letter-sensei, and Kyoya Honda as Yūto Mak. The protagonists are generally females in various socioeconomic circumstances, and the plot follows modern, bittersweet, and complex romances.

