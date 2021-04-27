The Tomorrow War: First glimpse from the sci fi action film shows Chris Pratt going back to the future

Chris McKay's sci-fi action film 'The Tomorrow War' is all set to release on July 2. Check out the first stills from Chris Pratt's upcoming blockbuster.

The first look of The Tomorrow War is finally out and it features Chris Pratt and will hit the Amazon Prime Video on July 2. The OTT platform made the official announcement today and released several stills from the futuristic film. The blockbuster movie was originally prepping for a theatrical release in December 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release of the film got delayed. Pratt, who has previously starred in Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy, is back with another sci-fi actioner.

The actor would essay the role of Dan Forester, who leads an ordinary life as a high-school teacher until he’s recruited by a group of soldiers who travel 30 years into the future to save mankind. Pratt would be accompanied by Yvonne Strahovski on the much-anticipated project as a "brilliant scientist" who helps him and the others on the mission to "rewrite the fate of the planet." The Australian actress has gained recognition for her tremendous role in the hit show The Handmaid's Tale. The film also stars Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons.

Take a look at the first look from The Tomorrow War:

The action-packed adventure also includes Edwin Hodge, Betty Gilpin, Keith Powers, and Sam Richardson. Pratt will be serving as an executive producer on Chris McKay directorial. The director has worked on several TV shows like Moral Orel, Robot Chicken, and The Lego Batman Movie. Pratt spoke with Men’s Journal about what fans should expect from the upcoming movie. “The Tomorrow War is going to be epic—it’s like nothing you have ever seen before,” he said.

Credits :Amazon Studios

