The Tomorrow War: Here’s the first teaser of Chris Pratt’s sci-fi action extravaganza releasing on July 2

Chris Pratt is back in action all guns blazing dealing with aliens yet again in the upcoming science-fiction actioner called The Tomorrow War. Watch the first look teaser.

Chris Pratt has emerged as the new action star in Hollywood in the last decade. The funny guy from Parks and Recreations built some muscles and exercised his tough dude action skills in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.1. The son-in-law to Mr. Action Arnold Schwarzenegger himself, Chris is holding huge guns as goes through time, blasts, and aliens in the upcoming The Tomorrow War. The teaser of the film has just been unveiled to tremendous fan excitement and the film will release on a major OTT platform on 2 July 2021.

The Tomorrow War is about a bunch of determined soldiers from the year 2051 time travel back to the present day. The earth in 2051 is losing a battle against a deadly alien species and the only way to save the fate of the planet is to conjure the army from the present day and transport them into the future. Chris Pratt is playing an unlikely soldier whose real profession is a school teacher called Dan Forester. Dan has the personal motivation to save the planet in his daughter. Chris picks up his estranged dad played by J.K. Simmons to join him in the fight for their lives.

Chris Pratt is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood with several potential blockbusters in the pipeline. The third part in the new Jurassic World franchise called Jurassic World: Dominion is waiting in the wings for the end of its post-production and release date. The star lord is also supposed to make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder and continue with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

