Toni Collette announces divorce after photos of husband Dave Galafassi kissing another woman surface
The Sixth Sense actress Toni Collette announces divorce shortly after pictures of her husband, Dave Galafassi was caught kissing another woman.
On Wednesday, December 7, Australian actress Toni Collette used her newly reactivated Instagram account as the platform to announce she has decided to part ways with Dave Galafassi after 20 long years of marriage. The 50-year-old actress made the decision to divorce shortly after the 44-year-old musician’s pictures kissing another woman surfaced online.
Toni Collette's divorce announcement
Collette posted a picture on her Instagram feed that showcased a floral arrangement that beautifully spelled out “PEACE & LOVE.” The peace-making picture was accompanied by a caption that said,
“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” began the joint statement. She added “We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other. Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape.”
Colette’s caption concluded with the statement, “We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks. Toni Collette and David Galafassi” in the end.
Here is the Instagram post:
David Galafassi’s PDA moment that led to the divorce
Early Wednesday morning, hours before the announcement David Galafassi was snapped, via Page Six, publicly making out with a bikini-clad woman. Reportedly, the picture featured David Galafassi and an Australian woman on a beach amidst a PDA moment right in front of onlookers. The woman in the picture has now been recognized as Shannon Egan who is a 41-year-old chiropractor
About Collette and Galafassi
Toni Collette and David Galafassi got married in 2003 and share two children, a 14-year-old daughter named Sage Florence and an 11-year-old son Arlo Robert in their 20 years of marriage.
