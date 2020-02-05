Toni Collette to star in a drama series titled Pieces of Her; Read details

The latest series will see the Knives Out actress in an eight-episode nail biting drama called Pieces of Her.

The Knives Out actress Toni Collette will reportedly star in a drama series called Pieces of Her. The Netflix series is based on a novel of the same title which is a thriller. The novel written by author Karin Slaughter, will be converted to a series by Netflix. The series will see Toni Collette returning to Netflix after her highly appreciated stint in the series called Unbelievable. The latest series will see the Knives Out actress in an eight-episode nail biting drama. Toni Collette's character Laura is supposed to be the strength of her community.

But, the story takes a unexpected twist, when one day at the mall, in the not so big Georgian town, sees Laura's violent and intense side. The story moves forward with the deep and dark secrets from Laura's life coming out in the open which she did her best to hide all these years. A lot is at stake, as Toni Collette's character Laura does her best to hide her former identity from the people in her surroundings. The violent and never seen before episodes from Laura, pushes her daughter named Andy, 30, to dig deep into her mother life, before coming and settling in the tiny Georgian town. The turns of events in the chilling drama sees Andy unearth secrets and truths from where they were hidden, by her mother Laura.

The character essayed by actress Toni Collette in the upcoming Netflix drama will be starkly different from what she portrayed in the other show, Unbelievable. This show saw Toni essay the character named Detective Grace Rasmussen.

(ALSO READ: Knives Out Trailer 2: Chris Evans and Daniel Craig steal the show in the classic whodunnit by Rian Johnson)

Read More